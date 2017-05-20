Man’s Death Possibly Linked to Walnut Grove Botulism Outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALNUT GROVE -- A drive from the Bay Area to Sacramento takes many through Walnut Grove.

But some like Maria Garcia are rethinking where they stop for a break.

"I'm scared to come here now, I'm just afraid," Garcia said.

Ten cases of botulism -- a nerve paralyzing illness caused by toxins -- are now linked to Valley Oak Food and Fuel in Walnut Grove after tainted nacho cheese sickened customers, according to the California Department of Public Health.

"It's not a good thing, little town like this, you'd think they'd be more on top of it," Walnut Grove resident Johnny Sticks said.

When you walk into Valley Oak Food and Fuel there's no sign of a nacho cheese dispenser, but there is an empty county that's roped off -- prepared food hasn't been sold at the store since May 5, according to Sacramento County Public Health.

Now another blow, a 37-year-old Antioch man died this week and family says he had botulism.

Martin Galindo's brother tells FOX40 he doesn't know for sure if Galindo got the illness from the Walnut Grove gas station but says the timelines do match up.

Galindo's illness and death haven't been confirmed by the California Department of Public Health as having ties to the botulism outbreak.

Doctors say any case of botulism in adults is very rare.

"Across the U.S. in adults there's probably less than 100 cases of food borne botulism per year," said Dr. Brett Laurence, a Infection Control Specialist at Sutter General.

While patients can recover from botulism, doctors say it takes weeks or even months.

Galindo, a dad of two, sadly didn't beat the illness. His brother says the death affects the entire family.