Police: Woman Rescued from Canal After a Suspected DUI Driver Left the Crash Scene

SUTTER COUNTY — A female passenger was left with serious injuries and a man is in jail after a suspected DUI crash early Saturday morning.

Around 2 a.m., a man was driving on Clements Road in a silver Mercedes sedan when he left the road and landed upside down in a canal. The man was able to free himself from the car as it filled with water but authorities say he left his female passenger to fend for herself.

A witness reported the man said he had just gone for a swim and was fine when asked if he needed help. The same witness spotted the car in the canal down the road and called 911.

When officers responded to the area, they spotted the man jogging in the opposite direction of the crash scene. He, again, said he had went for a swim and was fine.

CHP officers decided to detain the man and bring him to the crash scene.

When they asked the suspect if there were any passengers in the car, he told them there were none.

As they were talking to him officers heard a muffled gurgle come from the vehicle. When an officer went to take a look he found the female passenger fighting for her life.

CHP says a Sutter County fire truck had to lift the car on its side allowing them to break a window and rescue the unconscious passenger.

Rescue Personnel was able to obtain a pulse as they transported her to the hospital. CHP reports that the female passenger suffers from serious internal injuries from the collision.

The driver was booked at Sutter County Jail. His bail was raised from $100,000 to $1 million due to the circumstances of the events and his prior history. The suspect has had six DUIs in the past seven years and was driving on a suspended license.