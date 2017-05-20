Portland Suspect Wanted for Throwing Semen on Unsuspecting Women

PORTLAND — Authorities in Portland are asking the community to help identify a man accused of throwing semen on unsuspecting women in grocery stores.

Portland police released surveillance photos of the man they believe is following women at grocery stores before throwing bodily fluids on them.

It has happened at least twice at a Safeway grocery store in Southwest Portland.

One victim said the first time it happened, the man walked up to her inside the store, threw it on her, then ran away.

Then months later in the parking garage of that same store, she says someone drove by in a car and threw it at her through their window.

When the victim contacted police about the incident they told her she wasn’t the first to contact authorities about the man.

Detectives believe that due to the nature of the crime there may be additional victims that are unaware of the suspect’s actions.

Portland police say they are working with Milwaukie and Beaverton police on two similar cases in the area.