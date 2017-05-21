Crews Still Searching for Fairfield Man who Rescued Son While Fishing

PITTSBURG — Crews have been searching for a Fairfield man who went missing Saturday after rescuing his son while the two were fishing.

According to NBC Bay Area the 52-year-old father and his 9-year-old son were fishing with another man near the area of Broad Slough at the confluence of the Sacramento River and the San Joaquin River when the boy fell into the water. No one on board was wearing life jackets during the time of the incident.

The boy’s father jumped in after him and was able to save him but soon became lost.

Last night at the Pittsburg Marina Contra Costa officials along with the Coast Guard suspended their search for the man, according to Sgt. Tony Turnbull of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. Sunday morning search efforts picked back up with the Sacramento Sheriff’s Marine Enforcement Detail utilizing sonar to try and recover the 52-year-old.

The boy was sent to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

No further details were made available about the identities of those on board.

