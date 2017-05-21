Family Looking for Man Who Saved Dog from American River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Chuck the pit bull mix is actually well trained. Mom and daughter, Bing and Theresa Simard, have made sure of that.

Which is why they didn't see what happened Sunday coming.

"It happened pretty quick. I didn't realize he was going to go for it," Theresa Simard said.

Bing and Theresa were walking along the Sunrise boat launch, and everything was going fine, until all of a sudden Chuck spotted some ducks.

"I could not hold it anymore, and he just ran through the water to get the duck," Bing Simard said.

Even though he's 12, Chuck seemed to have things under control at first, going after a second group of ducks and then some kayakers, but then the current kicked in. Bing watched the companion who has been by her side since her husband died drift down river.

"You know, your heart is pounding because you can see him fading away from you," Bing Simard said.

"I started screaming, 'can anybody help?'" she said.

And someone did.

A mystery man who had been out walking his own two pit bulls.

"I think what he did was ran parallel in the water and jumped in the water, and dragged all 70 pounds of Chuck to shore. It's pretty incredible," Theresa Simard said.

The Simards got his name -- Steven -- and snagged a picture, but they were too overwhelmed to do much else.

"We drove off. I was like, 'Oh I should have got his number," Theresa Simard said.

So they're asking for the public's help to track down the man who risked cold, dangerous waters to save their four-footed family member so they can give him a proper thank you.

"He was like our angel," Theresa Simard said.