Funeral Services Held for Alameda County Deputy Killed in Crash

Hands pressed together, heads bowed as a prayer echoed through Wat Dhammararam Buddhist Temple.

The death of Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Sroeuy Phillip Khin is felt deeply by all.

"I miss you so much daddy," said Precious Ou, Khin's daughter.

His casket was escorted into the Stockton temple by his own brothers and sisters in blue followed by his grieving family.

Dressed in white, per Cambodian culture, loved ones honored Khin's life before he was finally put to rest.

"It's never goodbye, it's see you later. I love you daddy," said Jasmine, Khin's daughter.

The 50-year-old's life was cut short May 12, just one day before his birthday.

The CHP says a commuter bus crashed into Khin's car while on his way home from work on eastbound 580 near Tracy.

"All of our brothers and sisters in blue are grieving the loss and pray for strength and comfort for all who knew him," XXX said.

Law enforcement agencies from near and far came to pay their respects.

Khin leaves behind a wife and four children who are having a tough time accepting the loss.

"Out of everyone in the world, I don't know why it happened to my dad. I was his youngest baby. I miss him so much, you don't understand," Precious said.

His children fought through tears as they tried to put into words what their dad meant to them.

A family man, kind and giving -- just a few ways they described him. His kids say they'll stay strong because that's what he'd want.

"Watch over us up there and just know we'll do our best to make you proud," his daughter Jasmine said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account. You can donate, here.