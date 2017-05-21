Join Studio40 Live for Sac Pride 2017!

FOX40’s lifestyle show, Studio40 Live, is honored to be the exclusive television media partner for the 2017 Sac Pride Parade on June 3!

Sacramento Pride is an LGBT celebration that promotes acceptance and pride with a parade followed by an outdoor party in the Capital Mall. High-energy live music, a dance pavilion, an activity-rich kid’s zone, local vendors and plenty of food trucks are just some of the many attractions at this daylong affair. There are also booths providing unique services, support and information throughout the event.

The parade is free and starts at 11:00am. The festival costs $10 per person (children 10 and under are free) and is located on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 7th streets and goes from 11am-5pm.

BUY YOUR TICKETS at sacramentopride.org