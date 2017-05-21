Monday Will Be the Hottest Day of the Year So Far

A moderate heat risk has been reported for Monday, the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures expected to reach the high 90s and, in some places, triple digits.

Monday and Tuesday, residents of the Sacramento Valley, and those across most of California, will experience temperatures in the high 90s and low 100s. By Wednesday things will start to cool off again, but not before the low pressure system triggers potential mountain thunderstorms with lightning and hail just south of Highway 50.

Residents of the Sacramento Valley should be all too familiar with the heat that will hit Monday and Tuesday. Of course, officials say it’s important to stay hydrated and to keep the young and elderly cool.

One big warning that many officials are repeating echoes the stark contrasts between last year’s drought and this year’s heavy snowmelt that is now pouring into rivers as the weather warms up.

Swift, cold waters have already led to drowning incidents in the area. Local fire departments have been encouraging locals to wear their life jackets or utilize loaner jackets placed on the shores.