Sunday Street Fair Shuts Down Part of Broadway; Draws in Residents

SACRAMENTO -- What would happen if for a few hours on a Sunday morning you took the cars off one of the busiest streets in Sacramento?

Well you may ride a bike, take a stroll with a friend or maybe even pick up a game of soccer.

"And it's awesome, there's yoga, there's dancing in the street, there's a lot of other fun and games," said Sacramento City Councilman Steve Hansen.

And through it all, you may even get to talk with those people who live all around you -- your neighbors.

"Lots of smiling faces, it's just a really nice way to spend the morning," said Sacramento resident Joel Ayres.

People we spoke with say they love the idea.

"Bring in the whole Land Park, South Land Park folks up and then Midtown meeting in between," said Sacramento resident Aaron White.

The city says there's also an economic impact to it.

"People get to discover all the great businesses that are on Broadway," said Jennifer Donlon Wyant, the city's active transportation program specialist.

"And we're hoping that people will shop, and buy coffee at Tower Cafe, and get a burrito, or get some Chinese Food or some Thai food," she said.

Over the past decade, the idea has taken off in cities across the U.S., but this is the first in Sacramento.

"I started working for the city about a year ago and council said, 'hey the community wants this, make this happen,'" Donlon Wyant said.

"We weren't sure if people would really respond well to this, but there's thousands and thousands of people here and it feels great to be outside," Hansen said.

With the success of this event, the city says Broadway's makeup will also soon change.

"We're also doing what we call a road diet on Broadway in the near future, where we're going to be removing a travel lane and replacing that with a bike lane while still keeping vehicle operations at a good level. So that way we're even more inviting of the folks to come to the corridor for walking biking and driving," Donlon Wyant said.