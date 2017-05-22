A Phone Case and Wallet in One

The "jimmyCASE" combines your smartphone and wallet into one sleek package. The case features a unique elastic band that holds your cash and credit cards tightly and securely against your phone. Gary and Lori talked to the founder of jimmyCASE, Dan Smith, via Skype to find out more about his company. You can get a jimmyCASE of your own for 20% off when you use promo code "Fox40" at checkout.
More info:
jimmyCASE
TheJimmyCase.com
Facebook: The JimmyCase
Twitter: @TheJimmyCase
Instagram: @TheJimmyCase