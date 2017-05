Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Toni Okamoto of the health food blog "Plant Based on a Budget" talks about an egg alternative you can make yourself for breakfast. She showed Gary and Lori how to whip up a breakfast tofu scramble. It's a great option if you're looking to cut out animal products from your diet and focus on plant based foods. Check out Toni's blog for more great food ideas.

More info:

PlantBasedOnABudget.com

Facebook: Plant Based on a Budget

Twitter: @PlantBasedBlog