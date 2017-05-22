CHP: 3-Year-Old Winters Boy Dies After Car Crashes into Telephone Pole

YOLO COUNTY — A 3-year-old Winters boy died Friday after the car he was in crashed into a telephone pole.

A 1998 Honda was being driven by 87-year-old Luis Reyes Camarena when it struck a telephone pole along Russell Boulevard. CHP reports that the boy was sitting in the backseat of the car as it traveled away from the road at County Road 93A before 8:21 a.m.

The 3-year-old was ejected from the car as it flipped over down the road after the crash.

The boy was later transported to UC Davis Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Camarena and passenger Martina Reyes, 69, were transported to Kaiser Permanente in Vacaville for major and minor injuries.

Officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash but do not know why the car initially left the roadway.

