Del Oro High School Teacher Accused of Sending Inappropriate Text Messages to Student

LOOMIS -- A Loomis high school teacher is accused of sending inappropriate text messages to a Del Oro High School student. Some parents are furious after finding out about it -- claiming the school district hasn't done enough.

News of the allegations spread among parents picking up their students at Del Oro High School on Monday afternoon.

"It definitely sounds inappropriate," said Jeff Fink, parent to a Del Oro High School student.

"Even if the kid is 18, the teacher is the adult in that situation and they certainly should know better," Fink said.

"I did read the context of what we're talking about, and it's totally inappropriate," said parent Bob Smeja.

Parents say they heard a Del Oro music teacher was texting a student, causing enough concern that several dozen parents staged a protest after school Friday.

"They were picketing out here at the driveway and stuff," said parent Chris Taggart.

"There was probably 20 people there with signs, and they were handing out the little flyer," Smeja said.

A flyer that may have has some of the alleged text thread.

"Something you shouldn't be texting a student, but I've seen sexting, and I didn't actually see any of that," Smeja said.

The school district sent home a letter to parents about the incident.

"The Placer Union High School District is aware of the demonstration that took place in the vicinity of Del Oro High School this afternoon alleging inappropriate conduct of a PUHSD employee. PUHSD takes student safety seriously in this and all matters. PUHSD investigated the situation and has take appropriate disciplinary action. PUHSD is currently in litigation and cannot comment further."

The Placer County Sheriff's Office also investigated.

A sheriff's spokesperson said while the texts were certainly inappropriate, the teacher did not do anything criminally wrong. It's unclear if that teacher still has no job at Del Oro High School.

"I think if he didn't do anything wrong, criminally, he should be able to go back to the class, because everyone makes mistakes," Smeja said.

Smeja said he has met the music teacher at the center of the controversy.

"He's a very smart guy, can't believe he would do something that stupid," Smeja said.

Many parents said they received the letter but had no idea who or what it was referring to. They're disappointed they had to find out about the incident from the protest and not from the school district.