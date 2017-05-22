Improvement Project Construction Starts at Chaotic Intersection Near Entrance of Sac State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The triangle on Carlson Drive near H and J streets, near the entrance to Sacramento State, is known to be one of the most chaotic and confusing areas in Sacramento.

Following at least three deaths, complaints and community outreach, the city is making changes. Construction started Monday on a $1.7 million improvement project.

The project includes improving bike lanes, "bike boxes," additional sidewalks, removing a signal and adding a crosswalk.

Construction started after Sac State's semester ended, and it's expected to be completed by mid-August.

The project is being funded through federal grants and a local transportation tax.