Officials Investigating Attempted Murder of Correctional Officer by Inmate at Mule Creek State Prison

IONE — Mule Creek State Prison officials are investigating the attempted murder of a correctional officer after he was attacked by an inmate Sunday afternoon.

Just after 12:30 p.m. inmate Brian Jones, 28, allegedly came out of his cell and said “What’s up?” to an officer, according to a release from the prison. Jones then allegedly punched the officer in the face and struck him multiple times in the head and back with an inmate-made weapon.

The officer suffered multiple stab wounds to the back of his head, one stab wound to his ribs and a laceration under his left eye. His protective vest protected him from suffering from more stab wounds.

The officer was taken to an area hospital and released Sunday night.

Three other officer also suffered injuries. Two officers injured their knees and a third injured his hand.

All the officers involved are expected to make full recoveries from their injuries.

While being treated for minor injuries after the attack, Jones became aggressive and uncooperative, according to the prison. He pushed his wheelchair over backward, causing an injury to his head that required treatment for bleeding.

Jones was transferred to California State Prison, Sacramento. He is serving a sentence of 58 years to life for first-degree murder.