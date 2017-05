MANCHESTER, England — Emergency crews are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. Ariana Grande was performing at the time.

Police say there are number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.

“Please avoid the area as first responders work tirelessly. Details of a casualty bureau will follow as soon as possible,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Details of a casualty bureau for incident at Manchester Arena will be shared as soon as available. Please stay away from the area — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017