Police Investigate Homicide in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide on Lily Street near Harris Avenue in North Sacramento.

Police were initially called out for a report of a shooting near Lily and Harris. When they arrived, they found two men inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. One of those men died from his injuries and the other is in serious but stable condition.

Some initial reports indicated the incident could have been a home invasion, but that has not been confirmed by police.

No suspect descriptions have been made available.

No other information was immediately known.

