Snowmelt Intensifies with Higher Temps, Causes Flooding Concern

TRUCKEE — High temperatures in late May have only intensified this season’s snowmelt, making streams in the Sierra faster, colder and higher.

People along streams in the eastern Sierra are asked to use extra caution around the water.

Monday, the Truckee River in the South Lake Tahoe area had already gone over its banks creating a flood plane as water inched toward homes.

South Lake Tahoe resident James Bond says he has lived along the river for 60 years and never had any flooding issues until last year. This year, Bond says, he’s prepared.

“I installed a water pump in the basement that shoots the water back into my back yard,” he said. “You never know what you’re going to get each year but I’m ready now.”