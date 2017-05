Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS -- Tea Xotics in El Dorado Hills works directly with importers from around the world to find the best teas that are healthy, fair trade and organic.

Tea mocktails are made in house with Tea Xotics' loose leaf teas and feature exotic flavors.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Choose from tea makers sold in the store for drink creations at home.

Be sure to look through the wide variety of Tea Xotics' teas on their site or visit the store at 4356 Town Center Drive Suite 112 and get a special tea creation.