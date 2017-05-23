Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Karen Knudson Freeman, president of Jimboy's Tacos, joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen to talk about the 63rd anniversary of Jimboy's. To celebrate the occasion yesterday they rolled up a 63lb burrito, one pound per year! They have stayed true to their roots by maintaining their same crowd favorite recipes since their inception. Celebrate 63 years of Jimboy's Tacos and get some tacos for this taco tuesday.

More info:

Jimboy's Tacos

40 Restaurants

-Northern CA

-Southern CA

-Nevada

JimboysTacos.com

Facebook: Jimboys Tacos

Twitter: @JimboysTacos