Five People Arrested in Connection to Smash-and-Grab at Roseville Galleria Jewelry Store

SACRAMENTO -- Five people have been arrested in connection to a smash-and-grab robbery at DeVon's Jewelry in the Roseville Galleria on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Wade Wilson, 24, of Vallejo; Bobby Youngs, 32, of Fairfield; Melekei Dunn, 22, of Fairfield; Trevon Lennitte-Davis, 23, of Fairfield; and Denzel Patterson, 24, of Fairfield. Three of the suspects have posted bail. And another is expected to post bail tonight.

Roseville police say five people wearing hooded sweatshirts and Halloween masks ran into the store and used baseball bats to smash s display case.

Police say that mostly high-end watches were stolen from the jewelry store. Police won't say how many pieces were taken or the value of the items stolen, but they say most of the property was recovered at an apartment in Sacramento where police say the suspects fled after the robbery.

DeVon's Jewelry manager Tom Carson said he expected this to happen because he knew his store was "cased" more than once by a group of people he believes were related to the robbery.

"We'd known this was gonna happen for a while. It's hard to stop something before it happens ... we'd been cased," he said.

Carson said the store was closed Tuesday for clean up. Several cases were shattered, and damaged was done by the glass falling onto other jewelry.

Carson said most of his employees were sent home Monday following the robbery because it was a traumatic experience for those who witnessed the robbery.