Mae is at McClellan Airforce Base checking out their Four-Day Aerospace Camp at the Aerospace Museum of California where interested youth have the chance to pilot their own adventure. They will learn about aviation and experience it first-hand. Activities include using the Flight Zone simulators to gain experience flying a plane and visiting the United States Coast Guard Station to see real flight operations in action. Plus, all students will have the chance to fly on a small private aircraft.