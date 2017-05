Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento SPCA brought in a cute pup looking to be adopted into a new fur-ever home! Meet Osito, a male 8-year-old Chihuahua mix. Osito means "little bear" in Spanish and he just so happens to be bi-lingual! The SSPCA is reducing adoption fees for all animals that are 5 years and older May 24th through the 28th. Check out the SSPCA and give an animal a fur-ever home!

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org