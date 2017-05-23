Motorcycle Accident in Rocklin Kills Man in His 20s

ROCKLIN — A man in his 20s is dead after a motorcycle accident in Rocklin.

The victim was travelling northbound on Pacific Street and somehow lost control and ended up in the southbound lane.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The man has been identified but his identity will not be released until next of kin is contacted.

The southbound lanes of Pacific Street are closed down from Sunset and Woodside and the No. 1 lane of northbound Pacific Street from Woodside to Sunset is also closed.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.