Police Searching for Suspects After North Sacramento Home Invasion

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is searching for two suspects after a home invasion in a North Sacramento neighborhood.

The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. Tuesday on American Avenue.

Witnesses told police two men broke into the home with guns.

People were inside the home at the time of the robbery. They interrupted the thieves and the suspects took off without any shots fired.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Suspects ran southbound on American Avenue. When police arrived they used K9s and a loud speaker to draw the suspects out but they could not be located.

It is not known what items the suspects may have gotten away with.