‘Rat Cafe’ Pop-Up Opening in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — For those who like some company with their coffee, the San Francisco Dungeon is offering a pop-up experience with just rat — we mean, “just that.”

The Rat Cafe, offered July 1 and July 8, allows guests to drink all the coffee they want, seated at “bistro-style tables, nicely draped with read and white gingham tablecloths,” while surrounded by rats. The rats are friendly, according the San Francisco Dungeon.

The menu includes dark roast, rattuccinos, rattes, and car-rat cake.

The San Francisco Dungeon offers 10 (now 11, including the Rat Cafe) interactive shows about “San Francisco’s dark and sinful past.”

If drinking coffee with rats sounds like it’s up your alley, tickets are $49.99. Admission into the Dungeon is included.