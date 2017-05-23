Securing Local Venues and Keeping Fans Safe in Light of Manchester Bombing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- What do Napa's BottleRock festival and the River Cats' rally against the Memphis Redbirds have in common?

Their venues contain the kind of softer target areas taken advantage of by the bomber who attacked Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

When it comes to security...

"It's something that weighs heavy every day," said Robert Barsanti, the media relations coordinator with the Sacramento River Cats.

Safety is top of mind for River Cats staff as 7,000 fans lined up for their seats in a ballpark that can hold as many as 14,000.

Twenty thousand people -- mostly young children with their parents -- were inside this British arena when a terrorist turned the Dangerous Woman tour into a real danger.

Holding his daughter Gia just inside the gates of Raley Field, Shaun Rowley said he wouldn't let a tragedy like Manchester keep him away from a big venue.

"Absolutely not," he said.

"You gotta life your life. It's horrible, but you gotta live your life," he said.

It's much the same for Gina Vinella and her girls -- one of whom was on the field to sing the National Anthem with the Loomis School District.

What does she have to say about the fear of a venue in her plans becoming a target?

"It would never keep me from going to see Evelyn sing," she said.

While bag and ticket checks attempt to clear threats headed into Raley Field, out on the plaza, electronic eyes are on the lookout.

Security starts with the open actual eyes of 250 ushers, guest service and parking attendants working as a team -- plus private security.

"We have them on bikes, patrolling around this area both in and outside...pre, and during, and post game," said Barsanti.

During events at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento police maintain an underground real time crime unit where officers monitor cameras that watch surrounding streets for any irregularities.

Officers already patrol spaces immediately outside the arena, but the department says widening that perimeter with a force that's short 100 sworn officers wouldn't be efficient.

About 120,000 people are expected to attend BottleRock this weekend.

Management there wouldn't comment on security plans, but police emphasize they are ready.

"Our security position has not changed. We have worked over four years to develop a security plan that we have a high level of confidence in," said Napa Police Captain Patrick Manzer.