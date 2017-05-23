Shooting in Suisun City Leaves One in Critical Condition

SUISUN CITY — A shooting in Suisun City has left one man in critical condition, police said.

Around 11:44 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at The Village Apartments on Civic Center Boulevard.

Officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released a suspect description or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call (707) 421-7361. Information can also be reported anonymously to Solano County Crime Stoppers at (707) 644-7867.