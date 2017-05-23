Track 7 Memorial Day Block Party!

Track 7 Brewing Co. is hosting their 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party this Saturday! The free event will feature music from the New Orleans-style brass band, Element Brass Band, and also music all day by DJ's James & Raina of Souls & Sounds Productions. Slightly Skewed, Bella Familia Pizzeria, and Voyager World Cuisine food trucks will be there serving up some amazing food as well. In addition, Track 7 will be releasing three new cans in limited quantities. Celebrate Memorial Day with Track 7's Memorial Day Block Party!
More info:
Memorial Day Block Party
Saturday, 2-9pm
Track 7 Brewing Co.
Curtis Park Location
3747 W Pacific Ave F, Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 520-4677
Track7Brewing.com