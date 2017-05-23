Track 7 Memorial Day Block Party!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Track 7 Brewing Co. is hosting their 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party this Saturday! The free event will feature music from the New Orleans-style brass band, Element Brass Band, and also music all day by DJ's James & Raina of Souls & Sounds Productions. Slightly Skewed, Bella Familia Pizzeria, and Voyager World Cuisine food trucks will be there serving up some amazing food as well. In addition, Track 7 will be releasing three new cans in limited quantities. Celebrate Memorial Day with Track 7's Memorial Day Block Party!

More info:

Memorial Day Block Party

Saturday, 2-9pm

Track 7 Brewing Co.

Curtis Park Location

3747 W Pacific Ave F, Sacramento, CA 95820

(916) 520-4677

Track7Brewing.com