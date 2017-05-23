Track 7 Memorial Day Block Party!

Posted 7:09 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:52PM, May 23, 2017


Track 7 Brewing Co. is hosting their 2nd Annual Memorial Day Block Party this Saturday!  The free event will feature music from the New Orleans-style brass band, Element Brass Band, and also music all day by DJ's James & Raina of Souls & Sounds Productions.  Slightly Skewed, Bella Familia Pizzeria, and Voyager World Cuisine food trucks will be there serving up some amazing food as well.  In addition, Track 7 will be releasing three new cans in limited quantities.  Celebrate Memorial Day with Track 7's Memorial Day Block Party!

More info:
Memorial Day Block Party
Saturday, 2-9pm
Track 7 Brewing Co.
Curtis Park Location
3747 W Pacific Ave F, Sacramento, CA 95820
(916) 520-4677
Track7Brewing.com