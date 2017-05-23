Trump Budget Includes Cuts to Food Stamp Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- President Trump's $4.1 trillion federal budget plan includes a reportedly $193 billion cut to SNAP, better known as the government's food stamps program.

Billy's Market owner Belal Abukhdair says about 40 percent of his business comes from electronic benefit transfer (EBT) or food stamp users.

Abukhdair says if the cuts are made to Calfresh, he'll have to extend his hours.

"I'd have to stay open until 11 just to try and make up some of the difference, even if that's just for a couple extra bucks," he told FOX40.

At the moment, Billy's is open until 5 or 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Jessica Bartholow, a policy advocate for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, believes individual states can't absorb the cost of paying for SNAP programs, as suggested in Trump's proposed budget.

Trump's budget would have individual states pay for some of the money that goes on EBT cards. While some don't think it's realistic, others say it's a great chance to reform the system.

"California will use the opportunity to actually adopt reform to make sure that those who really need it are going to still get it, and that those who don't need it will no longer get it," Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association, told FOX40.