Molly Hawks and Mike Fagnoni of Hawks Restaurant in Granite Bay along with Sidney Scheidman are in the kitchen giving us a preview of Taste of Summer -- happening June 3 and 4.

Kick off the summer season at Visit Sacramento’s Taste of Summer, presented by Save Mart, June 3 & 4, 2017! The full weekend of festivities will celebrate the food and drinks that make our region so special.