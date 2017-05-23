Volunteers from 45 Groups Offer Help to Veterans in Placer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- Dental work and vision care are just some of the services offered to veterans over the next three days.

"It's a one stop shop for a variety of things for a variety of things," volunteer doctor Michael Luszczak said. "We get about 400 participants per year."

Forty-five different organizations are joining forces for Placer Veterans Stand Down, which helps veterans and their families with everything from medical care, to meals, to finding housing, to finding a job.

That helps people like James Teske, who served in Vietnam. He was at the Placer County Fairgrounds on Tuesday for some overdue dental work.

"If you needed your tooth replaced, wouldn't you be a little anxious if you didn't have health insurance?" Teske said.

All of the services at Placer Veterans Stand Down are free of charge -- something people like Teske are grateful for.