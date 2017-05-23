Worker Injured by Heavy Equipment at Oroville Dam Spillway Repair Project

BUTTE COUNTY — A man working at the Oroville Dam was injured by heavy equipment early Tuesday morning.

The man was hurt while working on an excavator that was removing sediment from the Feather River as part of the repair work on the damaged spillway, according to Erin Mellon with the Department of Natural Resources. Mellon said about 3:30 a.m., one excavator swung a bucket into another excavator.

One worker was hurt. Mellon said the worker was on track to be released from the hospital on Tuesday morning, and they are grateful that he was not seriously injured.

Mellon said safety remains their number one priority.

The accident is not expected to delay the work schedule at the spillway.