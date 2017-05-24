× Bieber Fans Want UK Tour Cancellation

(CNN) — For once, some Justin Bieber fans don’t want to see him perform.

A group of “Beliebers” is lobbying to have his UK tour dates canceled after Monday’s Manchester Arena bombing following an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people and left dozens more injured.

Bieber’s “Purpose Tour” has dates in Cardiff June 30 and London July 2.

Some are appealing to Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who also manages Grande, to nix the shows.

“Next month Justin has a show scheduled in the UK, for security reasons this has to be canceled @scooterbraun,” one fan tweeted. “I beg you!”

Touring is big business for music artists.

According to Pollstar, which tracks the industry, the top 100 concert tours in North America last year grossed a record $3.34 billion.

Bieber’s concerts grossed $163.3 million in 2016, ranking sixth among the top 10 tours.

Phil Bowdery, chair of the Concert Promoters Association, spoke to Pollstar about the industry’s reaction to the terror attack.

“All members of the Concert Promoters Association will continue to work with venues, police, stewarding companies and the relevant authorities and it is our understanding that outside of the Manchester Arena and the Ariana Grande tour, all other planned concerts and events will go ahead, as advertised, unless ticketholders are directly advised to the contrary,” Bowdery said. “Fans should check with venues direct for specific updates.”

Hours before the bombing, Bieber tweeted a poster announcing his London tour date in Hyde Park.

CNN has reached out to Bieber’s representatives for comment.