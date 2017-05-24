Computers Down at Sacramento International Airport, Flights Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines are experiencing computer glitches at the Sacramento International Airport.

There is no current solution and the glitch only seems to be happening in Sacramento.

Right now, airport employees are manually checking in passengers.

I.T. crews are at the airport working on the problem.

Travelers should expect delays.

If you are flying and not checking a bag, you can download your airline's app and get your ticket on your cellphone.

Southwest Airlines is not impacted.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.

Network issue impacting all airlines except Southwest at SMF. Flight delays expected — Sacramento Airport (@SacIntlAirport) May 24, 2017

Right now they are manually checking in everyone at @Delta @united @AmericanAir , just a Sacramento problem. No update on solution @FOX40 — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2017

VERY LING LINES AT SACRAMENTO INTERNATIONAL. Computers are down for check in for @delta @united every terminal @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/PtMP6PxqKz — Pedro Rivera (@PedroRiveraTV) May 24, 2017