Computers Down at Sacramento International Airport, Flights Delayed

SACRAMENTO -- United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Airlines are experiencing computer glitches at the Sacramento International Airport.
There is no current solution and the glitch only seems to be happening in Sacramento.
Right now, airport employees are manually checking in passengers.
I.T. crews are at the airport working on the problem.
Travelers should expect delays.
If you are flying and not checking a bag, you can download your airline's app and get your ticket on your cellphone.
Southwest Airlines is not impacted.
Stay with FOX40 for updates.
38.581572 -121.494400