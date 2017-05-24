Father’s Day Eggs Benedict

Posted 12:32 PM, May 24, 2017, by

Paul is in the kitchen with Michael Grande, Executive Chef at The Hyatt, as he prepares a Father's Day Eggs Benedict made with Chopped Brisket Benny’s on Buttermilk Biscuits with Poached Cage Free Eggs with House-Made Wiz and Fried Jalapenos.