SACRAMENTO — A man’s body was found in the rose gardens at Capitol Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to the CHP.

Around 2:12 p.m., the CHP received a call about an unresponsive man in the garden. The Sacramento Fire Department was called out and declared the man dead.

The man’s death appears to be due to natural causes, but the coroner’s office will release the official cause of death.

The identity of the personĀ is not known.