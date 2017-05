Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gordon Ramsay is back with his new show "The F Word." Teams of families and friends will battle it out live in a high-stakes cook-off, hoping to impress Ramsay. Paul and Simone have a lighthearted chat with Gordon, getting all the details on what viewers can expect.

Premiere: Wednesday, May 31 (9:00-10:00 PM ET Live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX40.