STOCKTON — At least one person was shot on Occidental Avenue near Louis Park in Stockton on Wednesday night, police said.

The man who was shot was transported to an area hospital. FOX40 crews also saw a woman taken away in an ambulance, but police don’t think she was shot.

Stockton police are on scene looking for a suspect. They are searching the park and may have found a handgun there.

