Protesters Demand Immigrant Trials for Two Detainees

SACRAMENTO -- Twenty days into their deportation-related detention, activists protested for two construction workers to get an immigration trial.

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America, along with several other groups, brought their voices, their signs and their support to the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Wednesday evening.

They're calling for what they say would be fair treatment for Hugo Mejia and Rodrigo Nunez who were detained while heading to work at Travis Air Force Base.

Protesters say the men haven't really done anything wrong and while powerful segments of society like financial institutions can do anything, those who just want a better life are being penalized for crossing arbitrarily drawn borders.

"We do know some laws are used to restrict people. Especially at this time now we have a financial league that's above the rule of any nation state...big banks that do what they wish," said Benjamin Arriaga with the Democratic Socialists of America.

One of the detainees has been in the U.S. for almost 20 years.

Arriaga said he was unaware if either man was in any stage of applying for legal citizenship.