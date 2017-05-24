Pugs Wanted: Mom Planning Surprise Party for Son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cierra Baumunk has quite a surprise planned.

Her son, Hayden, is turning 12 in June. Hayden's dream is to be surrounded by pugs.

The Baumunk family has a pug of their own, Otis, who lost an eye when another dog attacked.

Hayden's birthday is June 9, but the surprise party will be held June 17 at Pet Food Express at the Roseville Fountains. Pug owners can bring their dogs from noon to 3 p.m. that day. People can also send birthday cards with pictures of pugs to Hayden Baumunk, PO Box 973, Diamond Springs, CA 95619.

Baumunk is teaming up with Pug Pros to bring dogs up for adoption to the party. Hayden will be getting a new pug for his birthday.