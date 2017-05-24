Roseville Fire Department Faces Budget Cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEVILLE -- The city of Roseville has made it clear that it needs to cut $2 million from the city budget because of a revenue shortfall.

Because 70 percent of the city's $135 million budget is dedicated to public safety, $800,000 will be cut from the Roseville Fire Department.

The union representing firefighters says response times will suffer and lives will be put at risk.

The city says no layoffs are planned and that more resources will be put into medical calls, which is a growing portion of the department's work.

The union says the city was supposed to get public input before changes were made, which they say was not done. The city says input was for budget priorities, not managerial and operational changes to save money.