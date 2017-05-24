Sacramento Taste of Summer Weekend

Sidney Scheideman, events manager with Visit Sacramento, talks about the upcoming Taste of Summer Weekend event. The weekend kicks off Saturday with The Save Mart Grand Tasting. Enjoy a delicious evening with local restaurants, breweries, and wineries. The fun continues Sunday with the Farm-to-Fork Brunch. Relax and enjoy a farm-to-fork feast and bottomless mimosas. Experience Sacramento's rapidly growing food, wine, and beer scene at Visit Sacramento's Taste of Summer Weekend!
More info:
Taste of Summer & Sunday Brunch:
Save Mart Grand Tasting
June 3rd, 4-7 pm
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Farm-to-Fork Sunday Brunch
June 4th 10am-1pm
13th Street between K & I
FarmToFork.com