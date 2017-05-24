In this week's Salute to Service we recognize Candido Tapia. Tapia is a veteran who served during World War II. He was enlisted in 1941, and stationed in Alaska while he worked on a railroad. Tapia turned 100 years old on May 11.
Salute to Service: Veteran Candido Tapia Turns 100 Years Old
