Salute to Service: Veteran Candido Tapia Turns 100 Years Old

Posted 1:59 PM, May 24, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, May 24, 2017

In this week's Salute to Service we recognize Candido Tapia. Tapia is a veteran who served during World War II. He was enlisted in 1941, and stationed in Alaska while he worked on a railroad. Tapia turned 100 years old on May 11.