See Up and Coming Musicians in Davis!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mitchell Rotter-Sieren, event director/organizer of Operation Rescue Maximum Freedom (ORMF), joined Gary and Lori to talk about his upcoming event. KDVS 90.3FM Davis' Annual Music Festival brings many homegrown artists out to showcase their talent. Damien Verrett of "So Much Light" will be there performing and today he gave us a taste of his music. This festival is different from traditional events because it is put on all from fundraising, rather than being corporately sponsored. The event is going to be held at Sudwerk Brewery and Woodstock's Pizza will be catering! Enjoy some local music, food, and beer at KDVA 90.3FM Davis' Annual Music Festival!

More info:

Saturday, 12pm-10pm

Sudwerk Brewery

2001 2nd Street, Davis

Fundraiser.KDVS.org

Facebook: @KDVSFM