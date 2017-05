LODI — A skydiver was killed in an accident near the Lodi Parachute Center on Wednesday.

The skydiver, who was wearing a wingsuit, landed in a vineyard just north of the Lodi Airport just after 4 p.m.

The FAA is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

It's happened again. A skydiver using a wing suit landed in a vineyard north of Lodi Airport. The skydiver was killed. The FAA investigating pic.twitter.com/5Ok47vRXeD — Doug Johnson (@DougJohnsonFX40) May 25, 2017

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.