Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department Says Goodbye to Community Service Officer Killed in Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY -- "It's been a tough week for the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department as they laid to rest two of their own.

Tuesday, they said goodbye to fallen Deputy Jason Garner and Wednesday they said goodbye to Community Service Officer Raschel Johnson.

"This is heartbreaking for our organization because Raschel had such a large personality and was one of the beaming lights in our department, so it's been really rough," said Lt. Tori Hughes with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Hughes worked with Johnson in Patterson for several years.

"She was wonderful. She was the extrovert. She had that personality. She was always laughing and joking with everybody," Hughes said.

Johnson was about to start a training program for new community service officers before she tragically died.

Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson says that even though she wasn't a sworn peace officer, they wanted to give her a proper law enforcement funeral.

"The fact that Raschel wasn't a sworn peace officer doesn't matter to us. We are still going to honor for her service and her sacrifice," Christianson said.

And it wasn't just the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department that showed up to remember her.

Tuolumne, Sonora, Alameda and several other law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects to fallen Officer Rachel Johnson and also to support the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Christianson said Johnson's co-workers needed that support as they continue to serve and protect the community, now without two of their own.

Sheriff Christianson says Johnson`s co-workers need that support.... As they continue to serve and protect the community... now without - two of their own...

"While all this is going on, we are still out answering calls for service, we are still out helping people, we are still out responding to the communities needs. And we have to carry on," Christianson.