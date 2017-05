Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out in Rocklin hanging out with the Take Note Troupe as they practice Shakespeare’s "The Taming of the Shrew" -- Bollywood style.

For more information visit us at www.takenotetroupe.org. The show June 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the Folsom Historic District Amphitheater, Sutter Street, Folsom.