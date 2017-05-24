Teacher Surprises Student with Cap and Gown, Bringing Him to Tears

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school teacher filmed the emotional moment when she surprised one of her pupils with a cap and gown.

A semester before graduation, Jamias Howard, 19, was no longer able to make it to class due to some private problems, WSB reports. He only had a few credits left to complete.

That’s when his special education teacher, Kimberly Wimbish, got involved.

Every day after school she met Howard at places like the park and even restaurants and tutored him — all on her own time.

“I want so much for these babies,” she told WSB. “They have to have a fighting chance.”

Then came the big surprise.

Last week, Wimbish drove by Howard’s house. He ran to her car with surprise — as she handed him a cap and gown. She told him he would be graduating after all.

Howard was overwhelmed, wiping his eyes and telling his teacher, “I love you so much, I appreciate it.”

He will graduate this weekend.