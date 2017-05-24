× Two Woodland Elementary Schools to Close Due to Norovirus

WOODLAND — The Woodland Joint Unified School District has decided to close two schools to limit further transmission of the norovirus.

Dingle and Tafoya elementary schools will close Friday May 26. The two schools have experienced high rates of the illness.

In a written statement, Interim Superintendent Tom Pritchard, says “Having students and staff away from school for four days will greatly reduce transmission of the virus and allow for additional deep cleaning at both sites.”

The number of students and staff affected since May 1 has risen to 3,374.